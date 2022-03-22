PolkaDomain Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 3% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $527,150.81 and $170.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.91 or 0.07030145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.92 or 0.99845519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042709 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars.

