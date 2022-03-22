Polychain Monsters Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00008174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $908,354.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars.

