Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.95

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 836989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

