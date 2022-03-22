Poseidon Network Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $101,213.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001838 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048494 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

