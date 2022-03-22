Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.37. Poshmark shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 21,818 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

