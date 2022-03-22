PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

NYSE PPG opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

