PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 57,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

