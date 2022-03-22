Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 4.50. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

