Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Premier worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

PINC stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

