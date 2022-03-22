Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $514.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,033,357 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

