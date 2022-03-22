Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.20. Approximately 7,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.
