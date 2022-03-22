Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

