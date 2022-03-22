Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

