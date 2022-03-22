Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $537,497.03 and $268,526.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,548,652 coins and its circulating supply is 35,983,848 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

