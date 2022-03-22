ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.25

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 5138375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

