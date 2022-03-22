ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 246.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 30.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 79.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. 437,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.43. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

