ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.57. 1,994,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 82,645,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

