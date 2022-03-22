ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.57. 1,994,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 82,645,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

