ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.68. 317,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,540,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,159,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

