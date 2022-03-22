Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given New €128.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosus from €128.00 ($140.66) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

PROSY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 803,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

