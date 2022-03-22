Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $17.00. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 23,533 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

