Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.73

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $30.13. Prudential shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 5,751 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.41) to GBX 1,590 ($20.93) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.59) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,059.33.

Get Prudential alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.