PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will announce $479.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.24 million and the lowest is $470.60 million. PTC reported sales of $461.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PTC has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

