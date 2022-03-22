Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will report $46.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.20 million and the highest is $48.92 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $217.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.71 million to $221.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.59 million, with estimates ranging from $232.18 million to $257.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of PBYI opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,283,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 1,475,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,130 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,117,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 719,958 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1,364.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 735,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 685,690 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

