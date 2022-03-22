PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PVH opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PVH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

