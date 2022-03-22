Pylon Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $553,092.91 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (PYLON) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $553,092.91 and approximately $3,820.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pylon Finance has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $37.68 or 0.00087821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.53 or 0.07014048 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.12 or 0.99794697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042692 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance launched on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

