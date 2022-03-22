Pyrk Market Capitalization Reaches $20,314.84 (PYRK)

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $20,314.84 and $13.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003504 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

