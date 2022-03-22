Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.