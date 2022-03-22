Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00010288 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

