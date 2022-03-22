Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Truist Financial

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

