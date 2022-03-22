Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $6,731,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

