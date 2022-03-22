Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Raised by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

NYSE OVV opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

