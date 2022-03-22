Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lifted by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.81.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.55.

OVV stock opened at C$63.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

