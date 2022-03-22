Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AZEK in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

AZEK opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after buying an additional 1,159,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after buying an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

