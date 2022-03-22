Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.