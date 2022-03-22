Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

EXP opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.93. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.