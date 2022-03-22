Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

EXP opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.93. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

