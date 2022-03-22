Qcash (QC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127.75 Million

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $63.74 million and $127.75 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.33 or 0.07036337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,572.63 or 1.00007426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042645 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.