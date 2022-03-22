QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.61. 7,194,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,313,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

