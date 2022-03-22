Quantis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $377.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $16,940.83 and $377.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.31 or 0.07040434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.12 or 0.99920440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.