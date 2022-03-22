Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43,903.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $43,903.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,586.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.92 or 0.07051317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00285751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00895619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00105702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014492 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.00459497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00413454 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,097,290 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

