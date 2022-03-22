QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QS opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 749,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,793,123. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

