Quark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $142,933.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $142,933.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,821,513 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

