Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QTRHF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Quarterhill stock remained flat at $$1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,276. The company has a market cap of $197.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

