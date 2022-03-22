Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QTRHF remained flat at $$1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $197.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

