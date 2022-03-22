Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 849,982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 38.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 733.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.