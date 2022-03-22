Quiztok Market Cap Achieves $27.09 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $27.09 million and $1.09 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,912,201 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

