R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

