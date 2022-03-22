Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Radian Group worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

