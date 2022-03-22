RAI Finance Reaches Market Cap of $33.54 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $33.54 million and approximately $648,302.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.31 or 0.07040434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.12 or 0.99920440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042625 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

