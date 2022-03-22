Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.01 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007022 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and $6.50 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.91 or 0.06999622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.65 or 0.99827480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 24,044,870 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

