Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. 1,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0763 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

